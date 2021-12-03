PodShow Co-Founder Speaks About Growth Of Podcast Industry

Ron Bloom describes the inspiration behind PodShow, the company he co-founded in 2005, and what it has contributed to the booming podcast industry.

Stitcher and Spotify are common brands for podcast fans in 2021, but before they came into the public lexicon there was PodShow. Former MTV video jockeys Adam Curry and Ron Bloom created it back in 2005.

Their company was at the forefront of the podcast boom. Bloom tells Newsy he believes it's an "unstoppable" medium for media and content moving forward.