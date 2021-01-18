Players Training For Australian Open While Quarantining

The Australian Open is set to go on as planned on February 8th.

The Australian Open is set to go on as planned on February 8th despite a player testing positive for COVID and concerns about holding the event in Australia, which has very low coronavirus case counts.

At least nine people have tested positive and are in quarantine.

And at least 72 players and staff are also in quarantine in their hotel rooms – forced to eat, sleep and train in there after being exposed to the people who tested the positive.