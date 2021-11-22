Photos Of Astroworld Victims Placed At Memorial Site

The photos were placed at NRG Park in Houston to memorialize the 10 victims who died at the music festival.

The family of one of the victims who was killed at the Astroworld music festival has placed photos of each of the victims who died at the NRG Park memorial site.

Madison Dubiski's family told Houston's KTRK they had photos printed to memorialize all of the victims — including their daughter — and that they're thinking of all the other families during this difficult time.

Ten people were killed and hundreds injured after the crowd rushed the stage at the Travis Scott concert. Scott and concert organizers are facing 300 lawsuits totaling $3 billion.