PGA Moves 2022 Championship From Trump National Golf Property

By Newsy Staff
January 11, 2021
In a statement, the PGA president said hosting the tournament at the president's course would be "detrimental" to its brand.
The Professional Golf Association of America is moving a major event from a Trump golf property.

The 2022 PGA championship will no longer be played at the president's Bedminster course in New Jersey.

This is the second time in less than six years a PGA event has been removed from a Trump course. The Trump Organization said it was disappointed with the decision.

