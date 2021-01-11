PGA Moves 2022 Championship From Trump National Golf Property

In a statement, the PGA president said hosting the tournament at the president's course would be "detrimental" to its brand.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Professional Golf Association of America is moving a major event from a Trump golf property.

The 2022 PGA championship will no longer be played at the president's Bedminster course in New Jersey.

This is the second time in less than six years a PGA event has been removed from a Trump course. The Trump Organization said it was disappointed with the decision.