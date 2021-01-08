Pfizer Vaccine Appears Effective Against New Coronavirus Variant

Although this is a glimmer of hope, experts say they still need to do more tests.

There are now more than 50 cases of the new coronavirus variant here in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The mutation was first identified in the U.K.

Most of the U.S. cases are in California and Florida.

Colorado has at least two cases, and New York and Georgia both have one.

The CDC says the actual number of cases of the new variant is likely much higher, but these are just the ones identified so far.

Even though these new variants are popping up, we may be in a good place to fight them.

It appears the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine works against the mutation discovered in Britain and South Africa and at least 15 other mutations previously tested.

