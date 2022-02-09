Pfizer To Study Anti-COVID Pill In Kids

Pfizer is taking a look at the efficacy of Paxlovid in children ages 6 to 18.

Pfizer has announced plans to study the effect of its anti-COVID-19 pill on kids. The drug Paxlovid is already for use in high-risk patients 12 and older. But now, Pfizer is taking a look at the drug's efficacy in children ages 6 to 18.

Paxlovid can be taken after the onset of COVID symptoms. Studies show it cuts the risk of death and hospitalization.

Meanwhile, Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla says chances are very high that the FDA will approve its vaccine for use in children under 5 when the agency meets next week to review study data. The data is set to be delivered to the FDA on Friday, and Bourla says he believes the agency will be "very pleased with the results."