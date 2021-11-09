Pfizer To Seek FDA Authorization For Boosters In All Adults Over 18

Pfizer already has FDA authorization for boosters for people ages 65 and older and those with high-risk conditions.

Pfizer will seek emergency use authorization for its booster shot as soon as this week.

According to the Washington Post, the drugmaker will be asking the FDA for authorization for the booster shot for adults 18 years and older.

Pfizer already has FDA authorization for boosters for people ages 65 and older as well as those with high-risk conditions.

The FDA has also authorized Moderna booster shots for those groups, and Johnson and Johnson shots for anyone over 18.