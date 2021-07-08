Pfizer To Seek Approval For COVID Vaccine Booster

New developments on the vaccine front. Pfizer wants the official okay for a third dose.
The drug company says boosters would greatly increase protection against COVID variants like Delta and the company's data shows antibodies jump 5-to-10-fold.
It recommends people get a third shot within 12 months of their last dose. Pfizer will submit "emergency authorization" paperwork next month.
The Delta variant makes a strong case for getting fully vaccinated.
French researchers found the variant can bypass certain antibodies and make vaccines less effective. One shot offered little protection. However, fully vaccinated people saw a significant bump in immunity.
The news comes just as American health officials say unvaccinated people are contributing to a surge.