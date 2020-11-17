Pfizer Testing Vaccine In 4 States

The company chose these states because they vary in size, diversity and infrastructure

Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee are the four states where Pfizer will begin a pilot program to test out distribution of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The company chose those states because they vary in size, diversity and infrastructure.

One aspect of the process that Pfizer is trying to figure out is cold storage for shipping and storing the vaccine.

The vaccine has to be kept at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Last week, the company announced its potential vaccine was more than 90 percent effective.

Yesterday, Moderna reported more than 94 percent effectiveness on its experimental vaccine.