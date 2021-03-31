Pfizer Study Says Vaccine Is Safe For Kids Ages 12-15

Pfizer looked at nearly 2,300 kids in that age range.

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine may be safe for people younger than 16 years old.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech released a study showing the vaccine is 100% effective against symptomatic disease in kids ages 12 to 15. The study looked at nearly 2,300 kids in that age range.

Right now Pfizer is only authorized for people ages 16 and up.

Last week, the company started testing the vaccine on kids ages five to 11. And next week it will test it on kids ages two to five.