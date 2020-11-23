Pfizer Says Vulnerable Groups To Get Vaccine First

Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb says the drugmaker hopes to distribute its vaccine for general use by mid-2021.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a board member of drugmaker Pfizer and a former commissioner of the FDA, says there are plans in the works for distributing its vaccine.

“I think by the second quarter of 2021 maybe into the third quarter, we'll have a vaccine that hopefully will be licensed to general use," he said. "The emergency use authorization will be for a limited population this winter.”

He said on CBS's "Face The Nation" that older adults would receive a vaccine first and then its availability would expand in the spring.

On Friday, Pfizer requested FDA emergency use authorization for their potential vaccine. Data it released showed it is 95% effective.