Pfizer Plans To Deliver 2 Billion Vaccine Doses By End Of Year

Pfizer plans to increase efficiency by adding more manufacturing lines, using contract manufacturers and doubling batch sizes.

Pfizer plans to deliver 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of the year.

Sounds like a lofty goal, but Pfizer believes it can be done.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Mike McDermott, the president of Pfizer said the company is researching ways to increase efficiency. He said that includes adding more manufacturing lines, using contract manufacturers and doubling batch sizes.

Pfizer's vaccine, like Moderna's, requires two doses.