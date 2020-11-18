Pfizer Now Says Vaccine 95% Effective In Final Results

That's up from the 90 percent it announced last week.

Pfizer says its potential COVID-19 vaccine was 95 percent effective in final results.

That was up from the 90 percent it announced last week.

And the company says it will submit the candidate for regulatory approval from the FDA within days.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with BioNTech, says that of more than 41,000 adults who participated in trials — there were no serious side effects.

Pfizer says it can produce 50 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year and 1.3 billion in 2021.