Pfizer Cuts Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout By Half

Pfizer says supply chain issues are one reason it reduced its production target for a COVID-19 vaccine. That's according to the Wall Street journal.

The drugmaker's initial goal was 100 million doses by the end of the year. But in recent weeks, Pfizer said that target is now 50 million. The company says it's still on track to get a billion vaccine doses out in 2021.

The United Kingdom approved Pfizer's vaccine candidate this week and plans to start vaccinations Monday.

Here in the U.S., the FDA is reviewing the Pfizer and Moderna candidates for emergency use. And states are getting ready to go.