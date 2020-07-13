2 More Possible Vaccines Get A Fast Track, Raising Wall Street Hopes

Two more coronavirus vaccine candidates are in a fast lane for FDA approval. But experts say the road to an effective vaccine still has speed bumps.

BioNTech and Pfizer have the FDA's OK to send two of their possible vaccines on a express route to approval. While that's great news for the global race to coronavirus immunization, the pursuit of a vaccine is still early and has plenty in its way. That's why experts are urging everyone to keep up social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitizing. The vaccine is months away at best.