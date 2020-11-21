Pfizer, BioNTech Seek Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine

Another vaccine from Moderna Inc. is showing similar results and the U.S. has agreed to buy millions of the Pfizer-BioNTech doses upon approval.

Drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech submitted an application for emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies say data shows the vaccine is 95% effective at preventing the disease. A second vaccine, from Moderna Inc., is showing similar results.

The U.S. has a contract to buy millions of the Pfizer-BioNTech doses once that vaccine is approved, with shots to be free of charge.