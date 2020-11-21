WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Pfizer, BioNTech Seek Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine

SMS
Pfizer, BioNTech Seek Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine
By Gage Jackson
By Gage Jackson
November 21, 2020
November 21, 2020
Another vaccine from Moderna Inc. is showing similar results and the U.S. has agreed to buy millions of the Pfizer-BioNTech doses upon approval.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech submitted an application for emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine. 

The companies say data shows the vaccine is 95% effective at preventing the disease. A second vaccine, from Moderna Inc., is showing similar results. 

The U.S. has a contract to buy millions of the Pfizer-BioNTech doses once that vaccine is approved, with shots to be free of charge.

SMS