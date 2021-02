The companies say they'll provide an additional 200 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine on top of the 300 million doses previously agreed on.

Pfizer and BioNTech have reached a deal with the European Union to get more vaccines out.

All the doses are expected to be delivered this year.