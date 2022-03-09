Pfizer Begins Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Antiviral Paxlovid In Kids

The drug company announced Wednesday it has started a clinical trial for Paxlovid in kids ages 6 to 17.

Drugmaker Pfizer is now testing an antiviral pill to treat COVID in younger children.

The FDA has already authorized this treatment for high-risk individuals ages 12 and older.

Data from Pfizer's trial in adults 18 and older found it to be 89% effective at preventing hospitalization and death.

In order for the pill to work, patients need to take it within five days of showing COVID symptoms.

Trial locations include Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas, according to clinicaltrials.gov.