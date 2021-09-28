Pfizer Asks FDA To Approve Vaccine For Kids Ages 5-11

The FDA is expected to take weeks to review data before it would grant emergency use authorization.

Pfizer is seeking FDA emergency use approval for its COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

The announcement was made Tuesday.

In a trial with more than 2,000 kids, Pfizer says participants got two smaller doses of the vaccine and experienced strong protection from the virus.

Pfizer says it will have more information on a vaccine for kids younger than 5 later this year.