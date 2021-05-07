Pfizer Asks FDA For Full Approval Of COVID Vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved under emergency use authorization.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Pfizer and BioNTech are asking the FDA for full approval of their COVID vaccine.

If the agency gives it the greenlight it would be the first vaccine in the U.S. to have complete approval.

The vaccines that have been approved already were all given emergency use authorization. That's a distinction that's used during public health emergencies.

The FDA is expected to take weeks to review the application.