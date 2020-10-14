Pfizer Allowed To Test COVID-19 Vaccine On Children

This week, the drugmaker received FDA approval to test a COVID-19 vaccine on children as young as 12 years old.

Pfizer announced it can now start testing children in its COVID-19 vaccine trial.

This week, the drugmaker received FDA approval to test children as young as 12 years old.

CNN reports the Cincinnati Children's Hospital will start giving vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds this week.

Pfizer is one of four companies to have vaccines in Phase 3 of clinical trials in the U.S.