Group Submits Petition Urging Organizers To Cancel Tokyo Olympics

May 14, 2021
The online petition gained 351,868 signatures, criticizing the games amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Japan.
A petition calling for the Olympic Games to be canceled was submitted to Tokyo's government.
The online petition collected more than 350,000 signatures.
Tokyo is still under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases and Japan announced it's expanding that to other parts of the country.
Opening ceremony for the games is set for July 23.