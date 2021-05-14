Group Submits Petition Urging Organizers To Cancel Tokyo Olympics

The online petition gained 351,868 signatures, criticizing the games amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Japan.

A petition calling for the Olympic Games to be canceled was submitted to Tokyo's government.

The online petition collected more than 350,000 signatures.

Tokyo is still under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases and Japan announced it's expanding that to other parts of the country.

Opening ceremony for the games is set for July 23.