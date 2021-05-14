WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Group Submits Petition Urging Organizers To Cancel Tokyo Olympics

By Simon Kaufman
May 14, 2021
The online petition gained 351,868 signatures, criticizing the games amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Japan.
A petition calling for the Olympic Games to be canceled was submitted to Tokyo's government.

The online petition collected more than 350,000 signatures.

Tokyo is still under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases and Japan announced it's expanding that to other parts of the country.

Opening ceremony for the games is set for July 23. 

