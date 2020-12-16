WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Pete Buttigieg Chosen As Biden's Transportation Secretary

By Jay Strubberg
December 16, 2020
If confirmed, the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana would be the first openly gay Cabinet secretary approved by the Senate.
President-elect Joe Biden formally introduced Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for Transportation Secretary.

Buttigieg said: "Americans expect us to see to it that the idea of an infrastructure week is associated with results and never again a media punch line."

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana built a national profile while running for president this year. He would eventually drop out and endorse Biden. 

On Twitter, the president-elect said he's picking Buttigieg for the role because "he's equipped to take on the challenges at the intersection of jobs, infrastructure, equity, and climate."

If confirmed, the 38-year-old military veteran would become the first openly gay Cabinet secretary approved by the Senate. 

