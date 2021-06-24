Petco CEO Wants More Offices To Allow Pets

Almost 13 million U.S. families added a pet to their household last year.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

One of the many changes we are making, returning to the office, is leaving pets at home.

For a year, pets began getting used their owners being around them all the time and that adjustment can be hard on them.

Petco's CEO is pushing for more offices to allow pets in the building.

"The amazing thing is it doesn't just produce things like relinquishments, but it makes for happier employees. And there are statistics that show that people are more likely to stay with companies or more likely to switch to a company if they have a pet-friendly workplace," said Petco CEO Ron Coughlin. "So that's really where we're focused. But the good news is right now, there is no relinquishment issue."

According to the American Pet Products Association, nearly 13 million U.S. families that added a pet to their home during the pandemic last year.