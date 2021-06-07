Peru's Elections Too Close To Call

Peru's presidential race may be too close to call.

Peru is also in the middle of elections and we're learning this morning the presidential race may be too close to call.

The country's right-wing candidate, Keiko Fujimori, has a small lead with 42% of the vote counted.

The left-wing candidate, Pedro Castillo, is a former teacher who's never held public office.

Voter turnout was tallied at 77%.

Peru has been dealing with political instability over the last several years. The current interim president is the country's fourth president in less than five years.