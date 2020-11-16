Peru Left Without A President After Political Chaos

Peru's congress met into the early morning Monday, but adjourned without a replacement lined up.

After a week of political chaos, Peru is currently left without a president.

Congress removed former President Martin Vizcarra from office last week over corruption allegations. They replaced him with major party leader Manuel Merino, but he quit Sunday.

Peru's Congress met into the early morning today, but adjourned without a replacement lined up. They're set to reconvene later today.

Two people were killed in protests over the removal of President Vizcarra over the weekend.