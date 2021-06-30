Permitless Gun Carrying Becomes Legal In 3 States

The permitless carry, otherwise known as "constitutional carry," will begin July 1 in Iowa, Tennessee and Wyoming.

Thursday marks a new era for gun owners in a handful of states.

Beginning July 1, permitless carry in Iowa, Tennessee and Wyoming will be legal. Gun owners in those states don't need a license or permit to carry in the open, or concealed.

They join a list of 17 other states which already have permitless carry also referred to by some as "constitutional carry."