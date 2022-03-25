Pepsi And IHOP Partner To Release Limited Edition Maple Syrup Cola

This new soda won't be available in stores and will only be available through a social media giveaway.

From now until March 29 - soda, foodie and maple lovers can get their hands on this limited edition by posting a photo or video of pancakes on Instagram or Twitter tagging @IHOP #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes.

According to a press release, the new Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola “combines the indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel notes of a Pepsi.”

"At IHOP we celebrate our history of bringing folks together and providing a sense of togetherness, belonging and joy when they dine with us," said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. "We are thrilled to partner with Pepsi to have some fun and create a moment for our guests to bring home an additional source of happiness with this limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola."

In the end, 2,000 winners will receive a can.

"There is truly nothing quite like the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola – sweet maple syrup blended with the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola. We couldn't be more excited to partner with IHOP on this special initiative, as it isn't often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi.