Defense Department Watchdog To Oversee $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal

DOD acting Inspector General Glenn Fine was tagged to lead the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, created to oversee the relief bill.

Glenn Fine, the acting inspector general for the Defense Department, will oversee the $2 trillion stimulus deal designed to boost the economy and help Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump signed the deal last week after weeks of back and forth between lawmakers. It's the largest economic relief package in U.S. history. It provides $250 billion in direct payments to Americans, expands unemployment insurance and provides loans for both small and big businesses.

Fine will be in charge of a panel of inspectors general called the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee. The committee's job is to "prevent waste, fraud, and abuse of these funds."

Prior to working for the Pentagon, Fine served as inspector general for the Justice Department for 11 years.

In a statement, the Justice Department's inspector general said: "The Inspector General Community recognizes the need for transparency surrounding, and strong and effective independent oversight of, the federal government's spending in response to this public health crisis."

House Democrats are also looking at possibly creating a fourth stimulus package, one that includes more direct payments for Americans and free coronavirus treatments for everyone.

