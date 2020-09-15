Pennsylvania Lockdown Ruled Unconstitutional

The governor's office is appealing the decision.

A federal judge declared Pennsylvania's lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, appointed by President Trump, ruled Governor Tom Wolf's restrictions violated the First and 14th Amendments and were a government overreach.

Wolf ordered the closure of “non-life-sustaining” businesses and limited the number of people allowed at social gatherings. The governor's office is appealing the decision. Shortly after the ruling, President Trump praised the decision and is calling for courts to strike down pandemic procedures in other states.