Pennsylvania GOP Challenges Mail-in Ballot Ruling

By Newsy Staff
October 26, 2020
Republicans may hope a Supreme Court Justice Barrett would mean a new decision in their favor.
Pennsylvania Republicans want a second Supreme Court ruling on the state's mail-in ballot deadline.  

Pennsylvania was granted an extra three days to count mail-in ballots after the election, despite Republican objections. That's only because of a tied decision on the Supreme Court, leaving in place a lower court ruling that allowed the extension. 

Republicans may hope a Justice Amy Coney Barrett would mean a new decision in their favor. But Pennsylvania Democrats argue a change this late will cause confusion and disruption.  

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.

