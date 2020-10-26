Pennsylvania GOP Challenges Mail-in Ballot Ruling

Republicans may hope a Supreme Court Justice Barrett would mean a new decision in their favor.

Pennsylvania Republicans want a second Supreme Court ruling on the state's mail-in ballot deadline.

Pennsylvania was granted an extra three days to count mail-in ballots after the election, despite Republican objections. That's only because of a tied decision on the Supreme Court, leaving in place a lower court ruling that allowed the extension.

Republicans may hope a Justice Amy Coney Barrett would mean a new decision in their favor. But Pennsylvania Democrats argue a change this late will cause confusion and disruption.

