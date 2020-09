The votes will count if the ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3.

Don't expect conclusive election results from Pennsylvania on Nov. 3.

The state's high court extended the deadline for mail-in ballots Thursday in an effort to make voting-by-mail easier.

They'll be accepted in the state as long as they're postmarked by election day.

Election officials will be able to count votes that come in three days after the election.

