WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

On The Ground In Pennsylvania As It Braces For Major Snowstorm

SMS
On The Ground In Pennsylvania As It Braces For Major Snowstorm
By Cat Sandoval
By Cat Sandoval
December 16, 2020
December 16, 2020
The state has already declared a disaster emergency. Weather experts predict 12-20 inches of snow and 35 mph winds or more.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A reporter's diary:

5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15: The roads were full of cars and so were the parking lots as Lehigh County, Pennsylvania — about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia — braces for the first winter storm of the season.

At a local supermarket people are stocking up for the winter storm. Some shelves were empty and some people were respecting social distancing rules.

I asked a customer, "How are you prepping for the storm?"

Eiselle: "I'm here to get formula for my baby."

Shawna: "I'm just getting the basics, that's pretty much why I'm here."

10:33 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16: It's Wednesday morning. There's no snow on the ground, but snow trucks are getting ready for heavy snow and strong winds. The state has already declared a disaster emergency.

Even if the predicted 12-20 inches of snow reached this area, FedEx tells me they're monitoring the weather to deliver the much-anticipated coronavirus vaccines.

2:04 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16: We're back out again; snow started falling. In Lehigh County, COVID numbers are high — on average about 290 cases a day. Right behind me is the drive-through COVID testing site. They usually have 150 people a day, but they had to close early. Instead of cars lined up for people to get tested, it's snow trucks prepping for the storm. 

SMS