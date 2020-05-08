Pence Travels To Iowa To Meet With Religious, Food Supply Leaders

Pence has previously touted the state as a success story, but cases have spiked in recent weeks. Over 11,000 Iowans have tested positive.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Iowa Friday to participate in discussions with religious and food supply leaders.

He and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue departed for Des Moines on Friday, along with Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. The flight was reportedly delayed an hour after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Pence is meeting with religious leaders to talk about reopening religious services after almost two months of restrictions due to the virus. White House officials say he's encouraging leaders to "responsibly reopen" houses of worship.

Pence is also headed to grocery store chain Hy-Vee's headquarters for a roundtable about the national food supply. The company announced Tuesday it's limiting meat sales due to meatpacking worker shortages and an increase in demand.

Iowa has had relatively lax coronavirus restrictions, with no statewide stay-at-home order. Pence has previously touted the state as a success story, but cases have spiked in recent weeks. Over 11,000 Iowans have tested positive, with over 2,000 cases in Polk County.

Contains footage from CNN.