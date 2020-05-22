Pence Visits Georgia To Discuss Reopening Plans

Gov. Brian Kemp recently ordered a review into the state's coronavirus data reporting process.

Vice President Mike Pence met with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Friday to speak about the state's reopening plan ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Georgia was the first state to loosen restrictions last month. And Kemp's strategies will be put to the test as tourists flock to fully booked hotels. Officials expect tens of thousands of beachgoers.

Kemp recently ordered a review into the state's data reporting process. The health department is accused of underreporting coronavirus numbers to paint a better picture of the state's reopening approach.

Contains footage from CNN.