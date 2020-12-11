Pence Campaigns For GOP In Georgia Ahead Of Runoffs

Pence called a potential GOP Senate majority the "last line of defense to preserve all we've done to defend this nation."

Vice President Mike Pence was back in Georgia as the crucial Jen. 5 Senate runoffs inch closer.

Pence held a rally in Augusta supporting Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

They're hoping to hold off Democrats Jon Ossof and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

If the Democrats are elected, the Senate majority will swing blue.

Pence called a Republican majority in the Senate "the last line of defense."

"We need to send them back because of all we've accomplished together," Pence said. "And we need to send them back because a Republican majority could be the last line of defense to preserve all we've done to defend this nation, revive our economy and preserve the God-given liberties we hold dear."

Republicans need just one of their candidates to win to secure the majority in the Senate.

Democrats need two wins.

President-elect Biden will reportedly be in Georgia to campaign for the Democrats next week.

