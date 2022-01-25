Peloton Responds To Another TV Character Having A Heart Attack

Peloton takes another hit to its reputation as a workout heart attack strikes another popular TV character.

Peloton has issued a statement after one of its stationary bikes had a starring role in the season premiere of yet another show.

Unlike Mr. Big, who died in the HBO show "And Just Like That ..." after a Peloton workout, Mike "Wags" Wagner, played by David Costabile, suffered a minor heart attack after working out on a Peloton bike in the Showtime series "Billions."

We get TV shows want to include @onepeloton to get people talking, but to be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand or IP to be used on @SHO_Billions or provide any equipment. As the show itself points out, cardio-vascular exercise helps people lead long, happy lives. — Peloton (@onepeloton) January 23, 2022

A company spokesperson said, "We get why these fictional TV shows would want to include a brand that people love to talk about, but Showtime's use of Peloton's Bike+ and reference to a Peloton Instructor was not a brand, product, or instructor placement, and we did not agree for our brand and IP to be used on this show or provide any equipment."