Peloton Responds To Another TV Character Having A Heart Attack

By Newsy Staff
January 25, 2022
Peloton takes another hit to its reputation as a workout heart attack strikes another popular TV character.

Peloton has issued a statement after one of its stationary bikes had a starring role in the season premiere of yet another show.

Unlike Mr. Big, who died in the HBO show "And Just Like That ..." after a Peloton workout, Mike "Wags" Wagner, played by David Costabile, suffered a minor heart attack after working out on a Peloton bike in the Showtime series "Billions."

A company spokesperson said, "We get why these fictional TV shows would want to include a brand that people love to talk about, but Showtime's use of Peloton's Bike+ and reference to a Peloton Instructor was not a brand, product, or instructor placement, and we did not agree for our brand and IP to be used on this show or provide any equipment." 

