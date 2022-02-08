Peloton Co-Founder Steps Down After Rough Ride

Peloton announced Tuesday it plans to replace CEO John Foley and cut 2,800 jobs, or about 20% of corporate positions.

John Foley, a co-founder of Peloton, is stepping down as the company's chief executive after an extended streak of tumult at the exercise and treadmill company.

Barry McCarthy, who served as CFO at Spotify as well as at Netflix, will take over the CEO position. McCarthy will also have a seat on the board.

Foley will become Peloton's executive chair. William Lynch, who currently serves as president, will leave that role and become a non-executive director.

The company also announced that it was cutting 2,800 jobs globally, including a 20% cut to corporate positions. Content and instructor rosters are not on the chopping block.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.