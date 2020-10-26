Pelosi Signals Progress On Coronavirus Relief Bill

Nancy Pelosi said the Trump Administration is looking over the latest plans. And she expects to hear back Monday.

The tug of war on a new COVID-19 relief bill continues. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there has been some progress.

Pelosi has been negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for weeks on a potential deal worth around $2 trillion.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he has not seen a proposed bill. But in a change of tone, he said Senate Republicans, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, agreed to try to pass any agreement.