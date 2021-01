Rioters broke into the office on January 6.

In an interview with "60 Minutes," Speaker Pelosi showed the damage after her office was broken into.

"This door, they broke down as you can see. They smashed it in," said Pelosi. "You see what they did to the mirror there? All that stuff."

Pelosi says members of her staff blocked the door to another room and hid under a table for more than two hours as rioters banged on the door.