Pelosi Seeks To Fine Lawmakers Who Don't Screen For Firearms

By Newsy Staff
January 14, 2021
$10,000 fines proposed for Congressmen who go around metal detectors put up at the entrances to House floor.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants lawmakers to be fined if they don't properly get screened for firearms before entering the house.

Following the attack last Wednesday, metal detectors were put up at the entrances to the House floor.

Several Republicans have complained or even gone around the checkpoint.

When the House returns next week, Pelosi and lawmakers will vote on fines, which could be up to $10,000 for a second offense.

