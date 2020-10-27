Nancy Pelosi Says White House Rejected Virus Testing Plan

The president touted current levels of testing; a Pelosi spokesperson said she is still optimistic a deal can get done before the election.

The back and forth between House Democrats and the White House over a new COVID relief deal continues.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the White House rejected Democrats' plan for a virus testing strategy despite signaling that it would agree to it. House Democrats want $75 billion for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing as part of the relief plan.

Meanwhile, on Monday, President Trump tweeted, "Cases up because we TEST, TEST, TEST."

A spokesperson for Pelosi said she is still optimistic a deal can get done before the election.