Nancy Pelosi Says White House Rejected Virus Testing Plan

By Antoinette Miller
October 27, 2020
The president touted current levels of testing; a Pelosi spokesperson said she is still optimistic a deal can get done before the election.
The back and forth between House Democrats and the White House over a new COVID relief deal continues.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the White House rejected Democrats' plan for a virus testing strategy despite signaling that it would agree to it. House Democrats want $75 billion for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing as part of the relief plan.

Meanwhile, on Monday, President Trump tweeted, "Cases up because we TEST, TEST, TEST."

A spokesperson for Pelosi said she is still optimistic a deal can get done before the election.

