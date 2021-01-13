Pelosi Names 9 House Impeachment Managers

Congressman Jamie Raskin will serve as the lead manager.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named nine House members to serve as impeachment managers.

Now if you remember from the House impeachment of the president just over a year ago, these are the lawmakers who will argue the case in of a potential Senate trial.

He'll be joined by Diana DeGette, David Cicilline, Joaquin Castro, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu, Stacey Plaskett, Madeleine Dean and Joe Neguse.

