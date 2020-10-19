Pelosi, Mnuchin Expected To Continue Stimulus Negotiations

Nancy Pelosi says they must reach an agreement by Tuesday if they want to pass a bill before Election Day.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to speak again Monday as they continue negotiating a coronavirus relief deal.

Pelosi says they must reach an agreement by Tuesday if they want to pass a bill before Election Day.

The president told Newsy's sister station in Milwaukee he's prepared to offer more than the White House's current number of $1.8 trillion. But Senate Republicans are already opposed to spending that much.

"The Senate Republicans have been very vocal in terms of their lack of support of a number that is even close to what the president has already supported," said White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. "I can tell you this, there are some in the Senate that will support it. Whether there is enough votes, that's up to Leader McConnell, he's agreed to bring forth the bill if we have a bipartistan agreement, but its too early to tell."

Key sticking points include language related to a national testing and tracing plan, as well as state and local aid.

Contains footage from CNN.