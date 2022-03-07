Peeps: Love Them Or Hate Them?

Peeps join candy corn as one of the most divisive types of candy.

Easter season is underway, and that means it's time for the return of one America's most controversial candies: Peeps.

People either love them or hate them. Newsy looked into just what ingredients go into the fun Easter treat.

Ingredients include: sugar, corn syrup, gelatin, potassium sorbate and natural flavors. There is also an ingredient that could be a little head-scratching — carnauba wax. You may be familiar with it from your car wax. In Peeps, the carnauba wax gives the chicks' eyes that glossy sheen.

Carnauba, also called Brazil wax and palm wax, is a wax of the leaves of the carnauba palm, a plant grown only in northeastern Brazil.