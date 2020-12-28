Parts of California To Extend Stay-At-Home Order

California is the first state to top two million cases of COVID-19 and has reported more than 24 thousand deaths.

Southern California's stay-at-home order could be extended ... As coronavirus cases continue to put a strain on hospitals.

The current order will remain in effect until a region's ICU hospital bed capacity is 15 percent or higher.

23 of California's 58 counties have virtually no room in their ICUs.

