Parler Back Online After Amazon Suspension

Amazon Web Services previously removed Parler from its hosting services after Capitol rioters frequented the app.

Parler is back online.

The social media site's website reappeared Sunday after being suspended by Amazon's web hosting service.

Many right-wing groups use Parler rather than Facebook or Twitter because it doesn't crack down on content that includes misinformation or violence.

CNN reports Parler is now registered by Epik which also works with other far-right groups.