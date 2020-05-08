Paris To Remain Under Restrictions As France Reopens

France is reopening, but the capital city is still designated a virus "red zone."

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

While parts of France begin to reopen Monday, government officials say many COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place in Paris.

France's prime minister told reporters that "in the Paris region, the infection rate is falling slowly, but it remains very high, higher than we expected. That is why in these territories we will need to be extra vigilant."

As a result, regions designated "red zones," such as Paris, will continue to abide by certain virus restrictions. Reuters reports that workers will need permission from their employers to use city transportation at peak hours in Paris. Residents also must have paperwork to travel anywhere more than 62 miles from home. However, the outlet notes that more than half of the shops on the Champs-Elysees avenue can reopen and some students in parts of the country will begin to return to school next week.

France, which introduced COVID-19 restrictions in mid-March, continues to experience one of the largest case numbers of the virus in Europe.

Contains footage from CNN.