Nearly One-Third Of Parents Worry School Traffic Is Dangerous

A poll says some of parents' biggest concerns are drivers not paying attention, or speeding.

As students across the U.S. start going back to school, their parents have a lot to worry about when it comes to sending their kids back to class.

Now one of the biggest concerns is safety.

A recent poll conducted by University of Michigan Health indicated that nearly a third of parents worry about their kids getting safely to and from school, and 28% feel it is likely a child will get hurt near a car or bus drop-off area.

The poll says some of their biggest concerns are drivers not paying attention, or speeding.

Sarah Clark, director of the C. S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at the University of Michigan, joins Newsy to explain more about the poll and why parents feel this way.