NYC Parents Protest Switch to Remote Learning

Parents are now calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to reopen schools and instead close other establishments first.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

"Schools are safe! Schools are safe!" shout parents in New York City protesting the decision to close schools.

The decision to switch to remote learning is an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Students went back to classrooms this fall at one of the largest public school systems in the country.

Parents are now calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to reopen them and instead close other establishments first.

"That is outrageous, and I am ashamed," said Reshma Saujani, whose child attends an NYC public school. "Shut the bars down, close the restaurants, close the gyms, ban indoor dining, but do not close the school," she said.

The city has said it would close schools if 3% of all COVID tests across the city came back positive over a seven-day period.

It hit that mark this week.